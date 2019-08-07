Market data - August 7 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Tshwane municipality has reached an agreement with its striking workers, but only after violent confrontations
Accountability Now has pointed out that, in terms of the constitution, Mkhwebane can be suspended ‘at any time after the start of proceedings’
Court case will be important in defining how the right to freedom of expression protects political leaders from sharing contentious views
The US internet company has quadrupled its market capitalisation, largely driven by explosive growth in dating app Tinder
Governor points to confusion over nationalisation, ownership and the power to decide the institution’s policy
The Treasury’s proposal to cap section 12J investments will inhibit a virtuous cycle of funding, job creation and growth
Cybersecurity research firm FireEye says APT41 group uses ransomware against gaming companies and cryptocurrency providers for personal profit
The striker has been without a club since his release from Arsenal at the end of last season
How design and circumstance, two conflicting forces, created an avid ambassador of a major scotch brand
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.