Markets

JSE rises as gold price approaches $1,500/oz

The precious metal has registered an impressive string of gains, boosted by interest in safe-havens and expectations of loose monetary policy

07 August 2019 - 11:11 karl gernetzky
Picture: SAEED KHAN / AFP
Picture: SAEED KHAN / AFP

The JSE was a little higher on Wednesday morning, with gold miners offsetting losses by banks, as the price of the precious metal continued its climb.

Gold is at a record high in rand terms, while the precious metal is also looking set to breach the $1,500/oz level for the first time in six years.

Investor interest in the midst of an escalating US-China trade war, as well as expectations of looser global monetary policy, has boosted gold, which earlier touched an intraday high of $1,491/oz.

Gold, which is seen as a hedge against inflation and loose monetary policy, has received a further boost by a surprise 50 basis points interest-rate cut in New Zealand earlier.

At 10am the all share was 0.3% firmer at 55,227.2 points and the top 40 was 0.33% up. Gold miners had risen 3.87% and platinums 2.84%.

JSE listed gold miners have added 21.27% so far in August while local banks have fallen 4.59%. Technical indicators suggest that banks are oversold, with Bloomberg data showing that the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) for these stocks remains below 30.

Gold was up 0.79% to $1,485/oz and platinum 0.58% to $855.60. Brent crude was 0.55% higher at $58.92 a barrel.

The rand was a little firmer, having almost breached R15/$ on Tuesday, after Moody's Investors Service issued a report warning that a turnaround plan for Eskom was urgently needed.

The rand remains exceptionally vulnerable because of the dismal local fundamentals and especially with regard to the state of state-owned enterprises, with no signs of a tangible turnaround strategy from the government, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Reezwana Sumad in a note.

There was also a state of global caution regarding emerging markets and commodity currencies, Sumad said.

Global focus is on the US-China trade war, as well as the prospects of looser monetary policy, with two US Federal Reserve officials saying on Tuesday an uncertain trade outlook may warrant further interest-rate cuts. According to Dow Jones Newswires, both said it was premature to say when or how aggressively the Fed should cut.

Glencore gave back 1.93% to R41.25 It said earlier that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 32% to $5.6bn in the half year to end-June, largely as a result of the underperformance of its African copper operations.

Italtile gave back 3.85% to R12.50. It said earlier that it expected headline earnings per share to rise between 6% and 8% in the year to end-June.

Mpact rose 6.37% to R19.70. It said earlier that revenue for the six months to end-June rose 4.2% to R5.2bn, with the paper and plastics packaging group upping its interim dividend 20% to 18c.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold at new multiyear high as traders turn to safe havens

Escalating US-China trade tensions fuel fears over global growth
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian shares slip as investors fret about trade war

US assurance that it wants to keep negotiating with China calms nerves
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil hardly changed but focus remains on US-China tensions

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE recovers a little as yuan stabilises

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.