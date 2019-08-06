Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

06 August 2019 - 11:50 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Microsoft as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to Microsoft as one really needs to use volatility like this. Microsoft is a tech stock, but it is also a blue-chip. It’s got great cash flows, great management, it is not over-geared and [you can] use the volatility to pick up a blue-chip for your portfolio.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

