Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Microsoft
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
06 August 2019 - 11:50
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Microsoft as her stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to Microsoft as one really needs to use volatility like this. Microsoft is a tech stock, but it is also a blue-chip. It’s got great cash flows, great management, it is not over-geared and [you can] use the volatility to pick up a blue-chip for your portfolio.”
Or listen to the full audio: