WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth both chose cash as their stock picks for the day.

Busha said: “Cash is king right, for now, so, the American elections are coming next year and the volatility in the rand will be equal to the volatility of Mr [Donald] Trump’s tweets.”

Kunze said: “This is the only time I’ve chosen cash since I’ve been on the show. I just feel that the rhetoric has increased so substantially in the last 48 hours and if you don’t have to be in the market for now, best to be on the side.”