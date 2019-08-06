Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV

06 August 2019 - 11:59 Business Day TV
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth both chose cash as their stock picks for the day. 

Busha said: “Cash is king right, for now, so, the American elections are coming next year and the volatility in the rand will be equal to the volatility of Mr [Donald] Trump’s tweets.”

Kunze said: “This is the only time I’ve chosen cash since I’ve been on the show. I just feel that the rhetoric has increased so substantially in the last 48 hours and if you don’t have to be in the market for now, best to be on the side.”

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth both chose cash as their stock picks for the day.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Rand eyes R15/$ as US-China trade row escalates

Global markets are under pressure after Donald Trump threatened to levy new tariffs on China and the local currency is close to a two-month low
Markets
1 day ago

JSE hovers at two-month low as US-China trade war weighs on global markets

Asian markets dropped after US President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on $300bn worth of Chinese goods
Markets
1 day ago

Global stocks continue to bleed on escalating trade war fears

Asian shares and currencies were particularly hard hit, with the Chinese yuan hitting its lowest level in 10 years
Markets
1 day ago

JSE set for sharp declines on Monday as trade tensions bite

Asian markets plunged on Monday, continuing a sell-off sparked last week when US President Donald Trump all but dashed hopes for a resolution to the ...
Markets
1 day ago

Oil falls as trade war fuels worry about growth

Asian equity markets drop to a six-month low while gold climbs as investors seek safe-haven assets because of the ratcheting up of dispute between ...
Markets
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.