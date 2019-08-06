News Leader
WATCH: How bitcoin sailed past $11,000
VALR.com co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani talks to Business Day TV about the implications of cryptocurrency’s recent surge
06 August 2019 - 10:04
Bitcoin climbed past the $11,000 level for the first time since mid-July, leading the gains among the biggest cryptocurrencies, while global markets tumbled on the escalating trade war tension.
VALR.com co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani joined Business Day TV in studio to discuss the implications of bitcoin’s recent surge.
VALR.com co-founder and CEO Farzam Ehsani talks to Business Day TV about the implications of cryptocurrency’s recent surge
Or listen to the full audio: