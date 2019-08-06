Rand heads to R15/$ as US-China trade war fears soar
The local currency is also under pressure from concerns over Eskom’s debt levels, as well as downgrade warnings from Fitch and Moody’s
06 August 2019 - 05:10
The rand and local equities reached two-month lows on Monday, joining a selloff in global markets as investors fled risky assets as an escalation in the US-China trade war revived worries about global growth.
Investors have been dumping risky assets after US President Donald Trump threatened last week to slap China with another 10% tariff on $300bn in imports (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/world/americas/2019-08-01-trump-breaks-ceasefire-with-10-tariff-on-300bn-in-chinese-imports/), abruptly ending a month-long truce in the bruising trade war between two of the world’s biggest economies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.