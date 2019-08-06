JSE gains on Tuesday morning on slight market relief

The JSE opened higher on Tuesday — in a mild relief rally — after US-China trade tension pushed global markets lower on Monday.



The JSE lost more than 2% on Monday after US President Donald Trump further escalated the prolonged trade war between the economic superpowers. Trump said China was manipulating its currency after the yuan weakened to an 11-year low.



Asian markets gradually recovered losses in the morning session on Tuesday but later pared gains.

“China is taking steps to limit the impact of the trade war and the market collapse from Monday. It's almost a 'plunge protection team' in China trying to help stocks recover. It is a bit of a relief rally as China stocks were slightly lifted earlier,” Unum Capital equity trader Rob Pietropaolo said.



At 10.35am, the Shanghai Composite had fallen 1.56%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.67% and Japan's Nikkei 225 1.74%.



In Europe, the FTSE 100 had fallen 0.36% while France's CAC 40 earlier gained 0.14% and Germany's DAX 30 0.1%.



The JSE all share had gained 0.54% to 55,273.90 points and the top 40 0.53%. Platinum miners were up 3.23% and banks 0.82%.



Rebosis jumped 20% to 59c and Delta Property Fund gained 1.11% to R1.82 after the landlords said on Tuesday that they are considering a merger.

Nedbank had gained 0.9% to R232.20 after the company said on Tuesday that its headline earnings grew 2.6% to R6.8bn for the six months ended June.

Royal Bafokeng climbed 14% to R34.50 despite the platinum miner reporting a loss per share of 70.8 c for the six months ended June.

