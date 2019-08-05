WATCH: Stock pick — rhodium ETF

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose a rhodium ETF as his stock pick of the day.

“We like rhodium, [an ETF] has been running for a few years now and we think it still has some steam to go. [The metal] is complementary to platinum and can displace platinum in terms of the converters, so the whole theme around being environmentally friendly and going green is certainly helping rhodium at the moment, so we think you should go out and buy that ETF.”