WATCH: Stock pick — rhodium ETF

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

05 August 2019 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Vasilii Shestakov
Picture: 123RF/Vasilii Shestakov

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose a rhodium ETF as his stock pick of the day.

“We like rhodium, [an ETF] has been running for a few years now and we think it still has some steam to go. [The metal] is complementary to platinum and can displace platinum in terms of the converters, so the whole theme around being environmentally friendly and going green is certainly helping rhodium at the moment, so we think you should go out and buy that ETF.”

Or listen to the full audio:

