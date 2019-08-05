Rand eyes R15/$ as US-China trade row escalates

The rand remained under pressure on Monday morning, near a two-month low to the dollar, as investors shied away from risk assets due to the fear of an escalating US-China trade war.

US President Donald Trump last week threatened to levy an additional 10% of tariffs on $300bn worth of Chinese goods on September 1, with Beijing threatening to respond with its own measures.

The Chinese yuan has sharply depreciated, with analysts saying the “gloves are off” in the trade spat between the world’s largest economies.

The rand was only the fifth-worst-performing emerging-market currency tracked by Bloomberg on Monday morning, but it is the most volatile on a one-week basis.

Asian and European markets continued their slide on Monday morning, and the Chinese yuan has come under pressure.

At 9.45am the rand was 0.81% weaker at 14.8737/$, 0.97% softer at R16.5499/€ and 0.53% down at R18.0041/£. The euro was 0.16% firmer at $1.1126.

Locally, President Cyril Ramaphosa remains embattled, with the release of e-mails at the weekend suggesting he may have been aware of who was funding his 2017 election campaign.

This was not the cause of the rand’s decline, however, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler in a note. “Sure, the leaked e-mails are concerning but the currency and stock market valuations this morning are completely aligned to the blatant currency war scenario unfolding between Europe, the US and China as not only their central banks, but even a couple of presidents try to outdo each other with a lower interest rate policy,” Butler said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za