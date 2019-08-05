JSE hovers at two-month low as US-China trade war weighs on global markets

The JSE opened at its lowest level in more than two months, tracking Asian stocks, after the prolonged US-China trade war escalated last week.

Asian markets dropped on Monday, continuing last week’s losses after US President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on $300bn worth of Chinese goods as of September 1.

Trump’s latest move in the protracted trade war caused the yuan to weaken below the psychological seven-to-one US dollar level for the first time in more than a decade.

“The timing of the move will spark speculation that this is being done intentionally as a countermeasure against US tariffs, which could cool relations further and make negotiations that much tougher. We now await Trump’s response which I imagine will come via Twitter shortly,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The Shanghai Composite earlier dropped 1.62%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng 2.85% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 2.11%.



At 10.11am, the JSE all share had fallen 1.68% to 55,327.10 points and the top 40 1.86%. Industrials earlier dropped 2.15% and banks 1.62%.

MTN had fallen 0.17% to R111.17. The company said on Monday that its Ghanaian business increased its subscriber base by 6.2% to 21.3-million for the six months ended June.



Quilter earlier fell 0.2% to R25.03 after the financial services company announced on Monday that it will sell its life assurance business for £425m to ReAssure.



Merafe Resources dropped 4.13% to R1.16 after the company said on Monday that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation decreased by 45% to R435m for the six months ended June.



