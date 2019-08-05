JSE hovers at two-month low as US-China trade war weighs on global markets
Asia markets drop as US President Donald Trump slaps new tariff on Chinese goods
The JSE opened at its lowest level in more than two months, tracking Asian stocks, after the prolonged US-China trade war escalated last week.
Asian markets dropped on Monday, continuing last week’s losses after US President Donald Trump slapped a 10% tariff on $300bn worth of Chinese goods as of September 1.
Trump’s latest move in the protracted trade war caused the yuan to weaken below the psychological seven-to-one US dollar level for the first time in more than a decade.
“The timing of the move will spark speculation that this is being done intentionally as a countermeasure against US tariffs, which could cool relations further and make negotiations that much tougher. We now await Trump’s response which I imagine will come via Twitter shortly,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.
The Shanghai Composite earlier dropped 1.62%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng 2.85% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 2.11%.
At 10.11am, the JSE all share had fallen 1.68% to 55,327.10 points and the top 40 1.86%. Industrials earlier dropped 2.15% and banks 1.62%.
MTN had fallen 0.17% to R111.17. The company said on Monday that its Ghanaian business increased its subscriber base by 6.2% to 21.3-million for the six months ended June.
Quilter earlier fell 0.2% to R25.03 after the financial services company announced on Monday that it will sell its life assurance business for £425m to ReAssure.
Merafe Resources dropped 4.13% to R1.16 after the company said on Monday that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation decreased by 45% to R435m for the six months ended June.
mjoo@businesslive.co.za