WATCH: Stock pick — offshore

02 August 2019 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Valerii Honcharuk
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities suggests investors look offshore.

“I think that SA is a very difficult place to invest in at the moment and although the rand has blown out, I think you can look offshore. There is growth in Amazon, and Apple came out with very good numbers, so on an international side, if you take a look at the S&P 500, 70% of the companies that have reported so far have beaten estimates so there is growth.”

Or listen to the full audio:

