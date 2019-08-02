Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — offshore
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about where investors should be putting their money
02 August 2019 - 10:00
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities suggests investors look offshore.
“I think that SA is a very difficult place to invest in at the moment and although the rand has blown out, I think you can look offshore. There is growth in Amazon, and Apple came out with very good numbers, so on an international side, if you take a look at the S&P 500, 70% of the companies that have reported so far have beaten estimates so there is growth.”
