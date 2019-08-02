Markets

Stock Watch

Stock picks — Visa and Standard Bank

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective talk to Business Day TV

02 August 2019 - 10:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Visa as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Standard Bank.

Nair said: “I’m going with Visa because their results have come out recently and they are doing an incredible amount of volume. More and more people are using Visa and MasterCard to settle payment transactions.”

Körner said: “I’m going with Standard Bank as it’s trading under R180. It is an SA Inc stock, proxy for SA and down about 10% on a one-month view with lots of concerns around ratings downgrades, Eskom and more recently the rand.”

Or listen to the full audio:

