Rand slips to six-week low as Donald Trump slaps more tariffs on China

The rand was little changed on Friday morning but earlier reached its worst level in six weeks after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff on $300bn worth of Chinese goods, further escalating the prolonged trade war.

Trump said in a series of tweets on Thursday that the US would impose more tariffs on China as of September 1, accusing the latter of not fulfilling its commitments to the negotiation.

In June, the US and China agreed to resume talks after reaching a deadlock in May. As part of the agreement, the US vowed to not impose further tariffs and China said it would purchase unspecified US farm products.



At 09.50am, the rand was flat at R14.65/$ after reaching a six-week low of R14.69/$ in intra-day trade. It was little changed at R16.2593/€ while it had firmed 0.1% to $17.7666/£. The euro had weakened 0.12% to $1.1099.



Gold had fallen 0.34% to $1,439.65/oz and platinum 0.55% to $847.89/oz. Brent crude had gained 0.88% to $61.62 a barrel.

“Today, there are some two-way risks in the market with the negative news currently in the market, but on the other hand, the rand has run hard in the past couple of days and some consolidation could be in the offing,” TreasuryONE senior currency dealer Andre Botha said.

“However, we have the US nonfarm payroll number out this afternoon which could amplify the two-way risks for the rand, Botha said.

