WATCH: Stock pick — Apple

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

01 August 2019 - 10:22 Business Day TV
Apple is going ahead with its electric car plans.
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going with Apple, there was a lot of concern about this company, about iPhone sales and things, but I think the market is beginning to now appreciate the fact that it’s got multiple levers and multiple revenue fronts and does have the team that can deliver that.”

