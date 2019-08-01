Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Apple
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
01 August 2019 - 10:22
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Apple as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going with Apple, there was a lot of concern about this company, about iPhone sales and things, but I think the market is beginning to now appreciate the fact that it’s got multiple levers and multiple revenue fronts and does have the team that can deliver that.”
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day