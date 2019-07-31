Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
31 July 2019 - 11:48
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go with Old Mutual. I think it’s still a quality business.... The stock is down around 17% from the announcement that Peter Moya was being investigated. I think it’s overdone, it’s a quality operation and at these levels of around R19.50 it looks rather cheap compared to its peers.”
