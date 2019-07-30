WATCH: Stock picks — Enbridge and Mr Price
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Enbridge Inc as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Mr Price.
Combrinck said: “Enbridge is a midstream company [that] transports energy, including gas and oil. It’s a Canadian firm and also one of the bigger ones in its field that transports from Canada to the interior of the US.”
Crail said: “I think Mr Price is relatively defensive but it is without a doubt not going to escape the economic environment that we’re in. I do think on a longer-term basis it is well-positioned to continue taking advantage of the landscape that we find ourselves in. I rate the management very highly and I think that stock price has come off significantly.”
Or listen to the full audio: