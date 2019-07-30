Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — oil

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock option for the day

30 July 2019 - 08:39 Business Day TV
An offshore oil platform near Angola. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose to go long oil as his stock option for the day.

“I’m still maintaining the oil long as my stock pick, I do think that it is one of the things out there at the moment that has a very small downside but a huge potential upside — if there is a flare-up in the Middle East.”

Or listen to the full audio:

