Gold lifts, continuing its stay at six-year highs

Gains in the dollar index, which touched a two-month high of 98.206 owing to a weaker pound, helped to cap the rise in gold

30 July 2019 - 15:25 Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
Gold bars on display. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Bengaluru — Gold prices firmed on Tuesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to signal how big an interest rate cut the world's biggest economy could take.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,428.61 an ounce by 11.43am GMT and US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,428.60.

"The big question is what the tone of the Fed will be tomorrow. Interest rates are overwhelmingly likely to be cut. It's just a question of by how much," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.

"Gold is still at six-year highs. Although it has been close to $1,450 recently, it seems to have found a level around $1,425."

Investors awaited cues on the Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins later in the session and is expected to result in a rate cut of 25 basis points. If implemented, it would be the central bank's first cut to interest rates in a decade.

The bank would be joining peers such as the European Central Bank in signalling the need for rate cuts. The Bank of Japan has also said it would ease "without hesitation" if the economy lost momentum.

Gains in the dollar index, which touched a two-month high of 98.206, on the back of weaker sterling, helped to cap the rise in bullion.

"Liquidity is still thin as traders seem to be holding back before the Fed gives its views on monetary policy," Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu said, adding that gold was being pressured by a firm dollar.

US-China trade negotiations, which begin in Shanghai on Tuesday, were also in the spotlight, though expectations for progress at the two-day meeting were low, with the markets hoping the two sides could at least detail commitments for goodwill gestures.

On the technical side, spot gold remains neutral in a range of $1,412-$1,427 an ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.8% from Friday to 824.89 tonnes on Monday.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $16.47 while platinum was steady at $878.78. Palladium dropped 0.6% to $1,543.54 after touching its highest in nearly two weeks in the previous session.

