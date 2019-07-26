Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Expedia

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

26 July 2019 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER KIRCH
Picture: 123RF/ALEXANDER KIRCH

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Expedia as his stock pick of the day.

“It’s an offshore company called Expedia, most people know it, they know the likes of it like booking.com. So these are online travel, reservation, shopping, retail businesses and I think Expedia’s done extremely well, it’s priced at around a 20 forward price-earnings ratio but growing earnings at 30%-40%.”

Or listen to the full audio:

