WATCH: Stock pick — Expedia

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Expedia as his stock pick of the day.

“It’s an offshore company called Expedia, most people know it, they know the likes of it like booking.com. So these are online travel, reservation, shopping, retail businesses and I think Expedia’s done extremely well, it’s priced at around a 20 forward price-earnings ratio but growing earnings at 30%-40%.”