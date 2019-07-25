Rand dips after hitting five-month high against euro
The rand was weaker against major currencies on Thursday morning after earlier reaching a five-month high to the euro as markets anticipate a dovish response from the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of its interest-rate decision later in the day.
The ECB is one of several major central banks that have signalled possible monetary policy easing amid concern about a slowdown in global economic growth. In June, ECB president Mario Draghi said the central bank may need to loosen monetary policy if inflation remained low.
“The way the euro has been retreating in the past couple of days shows that the market is expecting some sort of action by Mario Draghi and there could be some volatility after the announcement,” said TreasuryONE senior currency dealer Andre Botha.
Markets are also awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision amid speculation that the Fed may cut by at least 25 basis points at its meeting next week.
At 10.05am, the rand had weakened 0.32% to R13.9290/$, 0.24% to R15.5048/€ and 0.28% to R17.3838/£. Earlier in the day the local currency had reached R15.4241/€, its best level in five months. The euro was flat at $1,1131.
Gold was flat at $1,425.82/oz while platinum had gained 0.45% to $880,88. Brent crude was 0.62% higher at $63.45 a barrel.
Locally, Stats SA is scheduled to release producer price index figures for June later in the day.