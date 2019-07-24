WATCH: Stock picks — Johnson & Johnson and Ferrari

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Johnson & Johnson as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari.

Booysen said: “Johnson & Johnson are no longer just doing baby products, they are now the world’s largest health care company. They have 15 things in the pipeline that are coming and, overall, if you look at the balance sheet of Johnson & Johnson compared to others, the short-term noise is giving you an opportunity to enter.”

Nair said: “What we like about Ferrari is that it listed not too long ago.... After it listed it came down, but in the last two to three years it’s just absolutely run really hard, really living up to its name so it’s one that we think also as a brand is a very aspirant brand.”