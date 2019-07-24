Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Johnson & Johnson and Ferrari

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

24 July 2019 - 10:20 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Johnson & Johnson as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari.

Booysen said: “Johnson & Johnson are no longer just doing baby products, they are now the world’s largest health care company. They have 15 things in the pipeline that are coming and, overall, if you look at the balance sheet of Johnson & Johnson compared to others, the short-term noise is giving you an opportunity to enter.”

Nair said: “What we like about Ferrari is that it listed not too long ago.... After it listed it came down, but in the last two to three years it’s just absolutely run really hard, really living up to its name so it’s one that we think also as a brand is a very aspirant brand.”

Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

World stocks buoyed by central banks and good earnings season

Prospects of ECB and US Fed easing supports global equities;  Europe climbs as its car sector has its best day since April 1
Markets
20 hours ago

Rand near 11-month high to the pound as market eyes new UK prime minister

Details on Eskom’s bailout will be watched by markets, while an eye is also on the UK, which is set to get a new leader soon
Markets
1 day ago

Market data - July 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Ferrari

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
6 days ago

Ferrari F8 Tributo stunner lands in SA

The 340km/h sports car is a  tribute to the multi award-winning V8 turbo engine
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.