Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 July 2019 - 10:14
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day.

“My pick today is Northam Platinum, now the interesting thing was the story of Implats on Tuesday, with their results looking good, and Royal Bafokeng saying that they are going to come out with a loss. [With] Northam … I can see growth coming from about three or four different points. Again coming back to your point on Monday, exactly what I expect management to do for me - putting various things together. Yes, in the bad times people said gosh, "why are they spending that money" and "gosh but that's expensive" and I expect them to reap the rewards as we go forward."

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Implats to pay R523m and issue shares to terminate bond

Support for early bond conversion removes large and expensive debt from the company’s balance sheet
Companies
1 day ago

Implats uses cash windfall to tackle expensive bond

Improved metal prices and operational turnaround give Implats the financial muscle to tackle debt
Companies
1 week ago

Royal Bafokeng Platinum: An empowerment story with growth potential

The group has the ability to ramp up production significantly should market conditions turn more favourable
Companies
1 month ago

Capitalising a rapidly changing telecommunications, media and technology sector

SPONSORED | As facilitators and providers of funding, investment banks have a major role to play in bringing the TMT sector’s new technologies to ...
Companies
3 months ago

RBPlat unveils R1bn rights issue to fund Styldrift growth

Royal Bafokeng Platinum is raising up to R1bn in a rights issue to fund future growth ambitions at its the new mine, which has already cost R11.8bn
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.