Markets

Rand claws back Eskom losses on US-China trade hopes

The expectation that the US and China will resume negotiations has buoyed risk assets a little, but analysts are calling the local currency’s strength surprising

24 July 2019 - 10:09 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The expectation that the US and China will resume trade negotiations next weeks provided some support for the rand on Wednesday morning, with the local currency recovering from some Eskom-prompted weakness on Tuesday.

News of Eskom’s R59bn bailout over the next two financial years put the local currency under a little pressure, although the rand subsequently recovered.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also slashed its growth forecast for SA to 0.7% in 2019 from 1.2% previously, adding further bad news in terms of SA’s fiscal deficit.

There was also no reaction in the markets to the SABC receiving a further R3bn bailout, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler in a note, adding this was surprising, and the rand was likely to be weaker than R15/$ by the end of the year.

No-one seems to care that November is coming up and the likelihood of Moody’s Investors Service pushing us to a ‘negative watch’ rating is becoming more and more likely,” Butler said.

At 9.41am the rand was 0.17% firmer at R13.9051/$, 0.3% stronger at R15.4874/€ and 0.2% up at R17.2948/£. The euro was 0.13% weaker at $1.1137. The rand weakened 0.49% against the dollar on Tuesday.

Global markets were receiving a little bit of a lift on Wednesday amid reports that US and Chinese officials will meet next week to continue trade negotiations.

The rand’s implied one-week volatility eased on Wednesday, near a three-month low, according to Bloomberg data.

Local focus on Wednesday is on consumer inflation data. Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, is expected to moderate slightly to 4.4% in June from 4.5%, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold inches higher on tension in the Middle East

Geopolitical escalation in Strait of Hormuz drives investors towards the safe-haven metal
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares edge up on hints of progress in trade talks

Markets welcome reports of planned meetings between US and Chinese officials next week
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises on fall in US stocks

Markets

Tencent could boost the JSE on Wednesday as AECI reports

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.