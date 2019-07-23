Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
23 July 2019 - 10:06
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“I choose Naspers, also one that is going to come under corporate action with their listing of Prosus in Amsterdam. I think that is going to create some value unlock, which is a liquidity event, whereby European passive indices will be allowed to include Prosus in their tracking funds.”
