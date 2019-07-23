Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

23 July 2019 - 10:06 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“I choose Naspers, also one that is going to come under corporate action with their listing of Prosus in Amsterdam. I think that is going to create some value unlock, which is a liquidity event, whereby European passive indices will be allowed to include Prosus in their tracking funds.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Naspers is poised for its next corporate transformation

Planned listing of part of Tencent stake and global internet assets on the Amsterdam bourse is a bid to fix huge share price discount of Africa’s ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Naspers leadership could get big pay day if targets are met

Remuneration report shows CEO could pocket $16m in 2020 financial year
Companies
1 day ago

RON DERBY: Are local CEOs just BEE-ing used?

New Naspers SA CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa's position must not just become a corner office with little to no responsibility, which ultimately hurts ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Naspers aims to list international assets in Amsterdam in September

The listing of new company Prosus on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange is designed to reduce the Naspers weighting on the JSE
Companies
4 days ago

Technology … feel it, it is here! So just get used to it

While there will be disruptions, South Africans should not fear the fourth industrial revolution as it has the potential to improve society, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.