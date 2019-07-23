JSE lifts as hope of trade truce boosts global stocks

The JSE opened higher on Tuesday morning, in line with most global stocks, after reports that the US and China may soon resolve the prolonged trade war. Investors are concerned about the effect a protracted trade war may have on global growth.

Top US officials may be headed for Beijing to resume trade negotiations next week, after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks following the G20 summit in June, Politico reported.

“There is visible willpower to seal a deal from Chinese companies, as some even offered to buy US farm products to charm Donald Trump and ease the tension between him and Xi,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.