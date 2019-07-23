JSE could get a boost from positive US-China trade talks

The JSE could get a lift from positive news regarding the US-China trade war, with reports that talks will resume between the two parties providing support for Asian markets on Tuesday morning.

US President Donald Trump joined top US technology industry executives on Monday in a show of solidarity, Dow Jones Newswires reported, as the US moves to ease restrictions on sales to China’s Huawei.

Chinese markets were somewhat subdued, but at 6.30am SA time Japan's Nikkei was up 1.18%.

Gold had fallen 0.57% to $1,416.32/oz and platinum 0.37% to $844.28. Brent crude was flat at $63.36 a barrel.

Tencent was flat on Tuesday morning, offering little direction to Naspers, which holds a significant stake in the Chinese tech giant.