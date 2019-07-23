Markets

Gold loses ground amid strong dollar as traders take profits

23 July 2019 - 07:58 Brijesh Patel
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Gold granulate is seen at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Valcambi in the southern Swiss town of Balerna. Picture: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Bengaluru — Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and some investors locked in profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,417.80 per ounce, as of 4.02am GMT. US gold futures dipped 0.6% to $1,418.40 an ounce.

“Last week we had lot of talk by the Federal Reserve on rate cut, market consensus was bit overwhelmingly and pushed prices way far,” said Phillip Futures analyst Benjamin Lu.

“Expect gold to trade bit lower but hold above $1,400 level as consensus is still towards a rate cut,” Lu said.

Weighing on bullion’s appeal, the dollar index rose 0.2% to a near one-week high, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold prices briefly surpassed $1,450 mark for the first time in more than six years last week after New York Fed president John Williams boosted hopes of an aggressive rate cut. However, the New York Fed said the speech was not about potential action at the upcoming meeting.

The US central bank is widely expected to lower interest rate at its meeting ending July 31, but expectations for a larger 50-basis point cut have waxed and waned due to mixed signals from Fed policymakers.

“The market has priced in a 25-basis point cut, but a 50-basis point slash is still possible even though Fed members have talked down the probability of a deep cut in July,” Alfonso Esparza, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Markets are also expecting the European Central Bank (ECB) to signal easier monetary policy when it meets on Thursday.

Expectations of policy easing by major central banks boosted stocks globally, reducing demand for non-yielding bullion.

Meanwhile, sterling was under pressure due to the likelihood that Britain's ruling Conservative Party would elect Boris Johnson as its new leader and prime minister, replacing Theresa May. The result of the weeks-long internal party election will be announced on Tuesday.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.57% to 825.18 tons on Monday from Friday.

On the technical side, spot gold may fall into a range of $1,401-$1,409 per ounce as it has broken a support at $1,422, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7% to $16.23 an ounce and platinum eased 0.4% to $841. Palladium dipped 0.6% at $1,519.01 an ounce. 

Reuters

Oil is slightly stronger amid Middle East tension

Oil inches up as concerns over supply disruption linger and frail demand outlook caps gains
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian stocks take heart from the hope of ECB and Fed rate cuts

S&P 500 moves towards record high overnight on expectations Federal Reserve will cut interest rates
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE could get a boost from positive US-China trade talks

Asian markets are higher on Tuesday amid reports that US-China trade talks will resume
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data - July 22 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
12 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.