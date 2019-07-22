Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
22 July 2019 - 09:02
Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m joining the group that is looking at this from a contrarian point of view.
“I like Sasol, I know it has been under a lot of pressure because it is not able to stick to its budgets in the Lake Charles project. But on a project like that, the chances of missing your budget is quite high and it is justifiable.”
Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: