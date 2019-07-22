Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

22 July 2019 - 09:02 Business Day TV
The linear low-density polyethylene unit at Sasol’s Lake Charles project achieved beneficial operation on February 13 2019. Picture: SASOL
Maudi Lentsoane from Lehumo Investments chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m joining the group that is looking at this from a contrarian point of view.

“I like Sasol, I know it has been under a lot of pressure because it is not able to stick to its budgets in the Lake Charles project. But on a project like that, the chances of missing your budget is quite high and it is justifiable.”

Or listen to the full audio:

