Market data - July 22 2019

US Fed rate-cut expectations have kept the local currency below R14 to the dollar for a third day
The roles and practices of companies like Google and Facebook must be investigated, write Eleanor Fox and Imraan Valodia
Western Cape government says the murder rate is significantly lower since the army arrived
The public protector has asked the Constitutional Court to reverse a personal costs order against her for an estimated R900,000
AB InBev has struggled to pay down the debt that was accumulated to fund the late 2015 purchase of SABMiller
Growth will falter in 2019 as President Cyril Ramaphosa struggles to turn the economy around while fighting battles within the ANC
Project director says the scheme sends a strong signal about Kenya being ripe for projects
Lib Dems elect their first female leader on her firm stand against Britain’s split from the EU
Mature and wiser utility back is ready to fight for a spot in the World Cup squad
Devices range from sensors tracking vital signs to bracelets triggering advice via radio, writes Clive Cookson
