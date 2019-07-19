WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sasol.

Nair said: “I’m going with Microsoft, the old-fashion producer of Windows and Microsoft Office and now the Microsoft Azure Cloud. What I really like about the company is that they completely reinvented their business with this model of software as a service, so they get annuity income rather than just selling a product.”

Crail said: “My pick is Sasol, ultimately if you look at the fundamentals, historically where Sasol has traded it is trading at a significant discount at the moment. The reasons for that is because they are struggling to deliver what they should have some time back at a significantly less price in the US.”