Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and Sasol
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sasol.
Nair said: “I’m going with Microsoft, the old-fashion producer of Windows and Microsoft Office and now the Microsoft Azure Cloud. What I really like about the company is that they completely reinvented their business with this model of software as a service, so they get annuity income rather than just selling a product.”
Crail said: “My pick is Sasol, ultimately if you look at the fundamentals, historically where Sasol has traded it is trading at a significant discount at the moment. The reasons for that is because they are struggling to deliver what they should have some time back at a significantly less price in the US.”
Or listen to the full audio: