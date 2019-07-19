Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Microsoft and Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

19 July 2019 - 10:44 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Microsoft as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Sasol.

Nair said: “I’m going with Microsoft, the old-fashion producer of Windows and Microsoft Office and now the Microsoft Azure Cloud. What I really like about the company is that they completely reinvented their business with this model of software as a service, so they get annuity income rather than just selling a product.”

Crail said: “My pick is Sasol, ultimately if you look at the fundamentals, historically where Sasol has traded it is trading at a significant discount at the moment. The reasons for that is because they are struggling to deliver what they should have some time back at a significantly less price in the US.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

Microsoft opens first European store in London

Company secures prime position in Oxford Circus for digital superstore
Companies
1 week ago

Strategic investor to keep Altron shares despite stellar run

Value Capital Partners says it will hang onto its 21% stake in the technology group, whose shares have surged to an 11-year high
Companies
1 week ago

IBM wraps up purchase of Linux specialist in $34bn deal

IBM says the software company will continue to build and expand its partnerships, including those with major cloud providers
Companies
1 week ago

Top court sets aside Nersa’s piped gas price

Court upholds ruling that the regulator’s maximum price decision on piped gas was irrational
National
3 days ago

Carbon tax: too little for environmentalists; too much for business

The tax, introduced in June, is considered too weak at its current level by some, but mines and unions are more worried about job losses
National
1 day ago

Could Koeberg be the next Chernobyl?

SPONSORED | Chernobyl, the riveting HBO miniseries, shows how badly nuclear can go wrong. Could the same happen in SA?
Life
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.