WATCH: Stock Pick — Mr Price Group
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
19 July 2019 - 10:05
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Mr Price Group Ltd as his stock pick of the day.
“So I think sometimes it does pay to swim with the current, and by that measure, I’m looking at Mr Price. This retailer has also been hard hit over the past year, it is no secret that the consumer is under pressure and as a result they have had negative performance so far this year, so year to date they are down around 9%.”
