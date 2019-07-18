Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Ferrari

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

18 July 2019 - 10:53 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT
Picture: 123RF/IQONCEPT

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari.

McCurrie said: “I’ve seen valuations for Naspers from R4,500-R6,000 a share over time, but they are going for this listing there’s bound to be some hype around that and the one part of Naspers has now gone positive cash flows and profits.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going Ferrari, I’m big into luxury at the moment, I think just having done a field trip in the US, it’s massive and [French billionaire] Bernard Arnault is now the second richest man in the world.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Pocket CastsPlayer.fm

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as global sentiment sours

Donald Trump’s tariff threats against China spoils the mood on the day, with upbeat local data failing to lift local equities
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Shopify and Naspers

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

Naspers’s Superbalist eyes R1bn in annual private-label sales

Superbalist launched its self-titled private-label range, which is designed and mostly manufactured in SA, in early June
Companies
1 week ago

Lewis Hamilton can pour fuel on the Silverstone celebrations

British driver hopes to keep record crowd happy on his home circuit
Sport
6 days ago

Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars

Famous toy bricks can be used to build pretty much anything, including a driveable Bugatti
Life
2 weeks ago

Ferrari F8 Tributo stunner lands in SA

The 340km/h sports car is a  tribute to the multi award-winning V8 turbo engine
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.