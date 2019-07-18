WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Ferrari

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Ferrari.

McCurrie said: “I’ve seen valuations for Naspers from R4,500-R6,000 a share over time, but they are going for this listing there’s bound to be some hype around that and the one part of Naspers has now gone positive cash flows and profits.”

Shapiro said: “I’m going Ferrari, I’m big into luxury at the moment, I think just having done a field trip in the US, it’s massive and [French billionaire] Bernard Arnault is now the second richest man in the world.”