Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
18 July 2019 - 10:42
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.
“So in light of tomorrow, and my expectation for interest rates, I do think that blue-chip retailers should rerate in a declining interest rate environment and it just generally better consumer confidence. So, I'm gonna go for Shoprite.”
Or listen to the full audio: