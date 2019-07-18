Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Shoprite

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 July 2019 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Shoppers leave the Shoprite store in Daveyton. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day.

“So in light of tomorrow, and my expectation for interest rates, I do think that blue-chip retailers should rerate in a declining interest rate environment and it just generally better consumer confidence. So, I'm gonna go for Shoprite.”

Or listen to the full audio:

