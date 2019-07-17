WATCH: Stock picks — KraneShares and Air Canada

Markets

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean-Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

17 July 2019 - 12:57 Business Day TV
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose a KraneShares investment as his stock pick of the day and Jean-Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Air Canada.

Combrinck said: “It’s not so much a stock pick but rather a structured investment or note and it’s listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It’s called KraneShares TR Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility. What it does is it longs interest rate volatility in the US and it also has exposure to a rise in the inflation rate, so whenever the yield curve steepens or inflation goes up or interest rate volatility rises you should profit from either of those.”

Verster said: “My stock pick tonight is Air Canada, it’s the largest airline in Canada and I like airlines in general, especially in the US because it is an oligopoly, but in Canada it’s even better as it’s moving towards a duopoly, with only two major players.”

