WATCH: Stock pick — Visa

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

17 July 2019 - 12:50 Business Day TV
Card fees: A coffee shop displays signs for Visa, MasterCard and Discover in Washington. Reuters
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Visa as her stock pick of the day.

“To build the offshore dividend aristocrats portfolio, you should be looking at Visa. Visa doesn’t have a high dividend yield but it has increased its dividend by over 30% annually over the past few years and it is a very cash-flush company.”

Or listen to the full audio:

