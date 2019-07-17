Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Visa
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
17 July 2019 - 12:50
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Visa as her stock pick of the day.
“To build the offshore dividend aristocrats portfolio, you should be looking at Visa. Visa doesn’t have a high dividend yield but it has increased its dividend by over 30% annually over the past few years and it is a very cash-flush company.”
