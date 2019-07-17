Markets

JSE set for another cautious start on Wednesday

Local bourse could take cue from Asian markets amid better-than-expected retail sales data from the US and ongoing trade tensions

17 July 2019 - 07:38 Nick Hedley
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

SA stocks could open mixed again on Wednesday, taking their cue from Asian markets, following better-than-expected retail sales data from the US and amid simmering trade tensions.

The US dollar rose overnight thanks to healthy US retail sales data, which slightly reduced the need for an interest rate cut in the world’s biggest economy.

However, “the strong retail sales print had little impact on market pricing for a July rate cut, with most Fed officials still lining up behind a cut”, National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland said in a note.

At the same time, “trade rhetoric remains on the strong side”, with no signs that tensions will abate any time soon, Strickland said.

Chinese officials indicated that the country is preparing for a protracted trade spat and is in no hurry to reach a deal, while US President Donald Trump said in a tweet he could put further tariffs in place against China.

“Stocks remain resilient to the trade tensions, supported by aggressive Fed easing,” Strickland said.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% overnight as technology stocks declined amid concerns about greater scrutiny from Trump’s administration.

“Tech stocks have been one of the biggest drivers of the rally, so regulatory headwinds should be a focus for stocks as well as the current earnings season,” Strickland said.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 0.3% down on Wednesday morning, while mainland Chinese markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% and Korea’s Kospi 1.1%.

Australia’s main benchmark added 0.4% after board minutes from the country’s central bank indicated it was positioned to provide further support to the economy “if needed”.

WeChat-owner Tencent, which influences the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, rose 0.2% in Hong Kong.

JSE-heavyweight BHP Group was 1.2% higher in Australia. The miner, which will publish an operational review for the year to end-June on the JSE on Wednesday, said earlier iron ore output rebounded in the fourth quarter following a disruptive cyclone in March.

Output was likely to grow in the coming year amid rising prices, it said.

Meanwhile, Statistics SA will publish retail trade sales data for May on Wednesday. FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said last week the bank expects “another relatively steady reading in May, supported by an uptick in household credit appetite, well-contained inflation and deep discounting from some retailers”. 

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee will meet ahead of an expected interest rate announcement on Thursday. Analysts expect the committee to cut interest rates thanks to lower rates in major economies and domestic inflation being in check.

Elsewhere, the UK and EU will both release consumer inflation readings on Wednesday, while the US will release housing starts figures.

The rand was slightly weaker on Wednesday morning at R13.97/$, R17.35/£ and R15.67/€.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: JSE retail sector: the good, bad and the ugly economy

Speaking at an Investment Analysts Society of SA panel discussion, two longtime analysts paint a grim picture of the ailing sector
Opinion
4 hours ago

Vunani wants to graduate to JSE’s main board

Financial services firm prepares bid to transfer its listing from bourse's AltX
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s cautious rate cut likely to underwhelm

An aggressive cut now would threaten what the central bank has achieved so far and might see inflation expectations edge higher
Opinion
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE-listed companies lose their sparkle abroad

Markets

JSE a little firmer as focus turns to US data

Markets

JSE somewhat higher after unexciting Chinese GDP data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.