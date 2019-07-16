Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — offshore
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about where investors should be putting their money
16 July 2019 - 09:38
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities suggests investors look offshore as the rand continues to gain.
“I think at the moment in SA we are going to get a rate cut, which will be good for the economy, but it puts a bit of strain on the banks, so I would continue to look overseas.”
Or listen to the full audio: