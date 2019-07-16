Market data - July 16 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The interim board should use the opportunity to implement a fundamental reset of the organisation
DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach says the battle against crime and corruption cannot be won unless the courts are productive
The former president tells the Zondo commission of a plot to remove him that started in the early 1990s
In a blog, Whittaker warns that the internet giant’s AI software and huge computing resources are helping it expand in unsettling ways
The lack of household savings and the rising number of people seeking debt counselling are alarming, Reserve Bank, TransUnion and SA Savings Institute data shows
The African free agreement is the continent’s largest trade agreement. What is it and how can SA benefit?
Zimbabwe's mines minister says the country hopes to earn $1bn a year from diamonds
Offering to play for Proteas was part of a private conversation, says the former national batsman
A fantastic exhibition on at the Wits Art Museum pulls together the print work of Sam Nhlengethwa. Go see it!
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.