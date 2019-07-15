Markets

WATCH: Why the Fed chief is concerned about Facebook’s Libra

Ovex CEO Jonathan Ovadia talks to Business Day TV about the Jerome Powell’s view of cryptocurrencies

15 July 2019 - 09:03 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Major cryptocurrencies have come under pressure after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook’s libra cryptocurrency project until concerns, ranging from privacy to money-laundering, are addressed.

Business Day TV spoke to Ovex CEO Jonathan Ovadia about libra and other cryptocurrencies.

