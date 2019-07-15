News Leader
WATCH: Why the Fed chief is concerned about Facebook’s Libra
Ovex CEO Jonathan Ovadia talks to Business Day TV about the Jerome Powell’s view of cryptocurrencies
15 July 2019 - 09:03
Major cryptocurrencies have come under pressure after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell called for a halt to Facebook’s libra cryptocurrency project until concerns, ranging from privacy to money-laundering, are addressed.
Business Day TV spoke to Ovex CEO Jonathan Ovadia about libra and other cryptocurrencies.
Ovex CEO Jonathan Ovadia talks to Business Day TV about the Jerome Powell’s view of cryptocurrencies
Or listen to the full audio: