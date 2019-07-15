WATCH: Stock pick — Consolidated Infrastructure

Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Consolidated Infrastructure as his stock pick of the day.

“I put a small company forward, it’s called Consolidated Infrastructure. They had a terrible time, as many people will know, they went from R12 per share all the way down to R2 a share. This was all because of a group of bad stories and a case of overborrowing and having to go to the banks and renegotiate it. Nobody knew how they would get out of that but within that they have a couple of companies that actually are operating quite well and one of them has just been granted a $16m contract with the Swazi government to install solar.”