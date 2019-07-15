Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Consolidated Infrastructure
Independent analyst Liston Meintjes talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Independent analyst Liston Meintjes chose Consolidated Infrastructure as his stock pick of the day.
“I put a small company forward, it’s called Consolidated Infrastructure. They had a terrible time, as many people will know, they went from R12 per share all the way down to R2 a share. This was all because of a group of bad stories and a case of overborrowing and having to go to the banks and renegotiate it. Nobody knew how they would get out of that but within that they have a couple of companies that actually are operating quite well and one of them has just been granted a $16m contract with the Swazi government to install solar.”
Independent analyst Liston Meintjes talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: