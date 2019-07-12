Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Lerøy Seafood Group

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

12 July 2019 - 10:25 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Lerøy Seafood Group as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is one that’s listed in Norway on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Lerøy Seafood Group. They farm salmon and you cannot think of a better place in the world than the icy west coast of Norway to farm salmon.”

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talks to Business Day TV about  his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

