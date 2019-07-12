Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Lerøy Seafood Group
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
12 July 2019 - 10:25
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Lerøy Seafood Group as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick is one that’s listed in Norway on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Lerøy Seafood Group. They farm salmon and you cannot think of a better place in the world than the icy west coast of Norway to farm salmon.”
