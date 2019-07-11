WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose Sasol as their stock picks for the day.

McCurrie said: “David and I are joining forces for the first time ever and we are going to go for Sasol. It seems as though the chemical prices have more or less bottomed out in America. Oil — who knows, but it’ll probably stay above $60 a barrel more than it’s going to stay below $60 a barrel.”

Shapiro said: “The only warning shot is that with the weakness that we’ve seen recently I hope that it’s not pointing to some of the further disappointment or something else happening.”