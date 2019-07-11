Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

11 July 2019 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities both chose Sasol as their stock picks for the day.

McCurrie said: “David and I are joining forces for the first time ever and we are going to go for Sasol. It seems as though the chemical prices have more or less bottomed out in America. Oil — who knows, but it’ll probably stay above $60 a barrel more than it’s going to stay below $60 a barrel.”

Shapiro said: “The only warning shot is that with the weakness that we’ve seen recently I hope that it’s not pointing to some of the further disappointment or something else happening.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

Sasol’s lake of fire

Another cost overrun at the Sasol project has hammered the share price and management’s credibility, writes Lisa Steyn
Companies
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as global sentiment cools

Markets digested new trade war threats between the US and Europe, as well as disappointing data, with Truworths leading retailers' losses
Markets
1 week ago

Recovering stolen billions could rescue SAA and Eskom

The government aims to retrieve R14bn this financial year, but the total amount looted from SA since 1976 could be as much as R7-trillion, writes ...
Opinion
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade, with banks and retailers faring worst

Global markets begin the week lower as fears mount that the US and China won’t bury the hatchet over trade later this week
Markets
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.