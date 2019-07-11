Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Johnson & Johnson

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

11 July 2019 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Johnson & Johnson as her stock pick of the day.

“If you haven’t got your money out the country yet, now is a good time to actually do it. The rand is at a fantastic level, even though the offshore markets are expensive at this point, use the downturn to start to invest in blue-chip dividend producing stocks. The stock I’ve chosen this evening is Johnson & Johnson.” 

Asia stocks fall as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut

Two-week low for stocks as tech firms are pulled lower by Apple slump
2 days ago

All leading UK accountants fail the audit quality test

Grant Thornton and PwC have singled out to join KPMG for closer scrutiny, with EY, BDO, Deloitte and Mazars all missing the 90% requirement
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Old Mutual urgently needs a new leader

Dispute with former CEO Peter Moyo is distracting the board and affecting the share price
2 days ago

World stocks still at 17-month highs ahead of US jobs data

European stocks are down and German industrial orders  fell sharply in May; global bond yields are near record lows on easy policy expectations
5 days ago

Stock markets rally on news of Christine Lagarde’s ECB job

Investors relieved that dovish monetary policy is not likely to be changed under new eurozone banking chief
1 week ago

