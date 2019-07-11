Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Johnson & Johnson
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
11 July 2019 - 08:36
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Johnson & Johnson as her stock pick of the day.
“If you haven’t got your money out the country yet, now is a good time to actually do it. The rand is at a fantastic level, even though the offshore markets are expensive at this point, use the downturn to start to invest in blue-chip dividend producing stocks. The stock I’ve chosen this evening is Johnson & Johnson.”
