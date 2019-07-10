WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Warren Jeffery from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick of the day is Mondi. It’s a global trader with a strong dividend yield of almost 4%. It is also trading on a PE (price-earnings ratio) of about 10 times. Its global diversification comes from that income stream, which used to be quite a cyclical business but is becoming more and more non-cyclical.”