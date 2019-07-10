Markets

Rand subdued ahead of Fed chair Powell’s testimony

The local currency is expected to spend much of the day range-bound as it awaits US rates clues

10 July 2019 - 09:10 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was marginally softer on Wednesday morning and is expected to remain range-bound on the day as markets await testimony later by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Powell’s remarks before Congress will be closely scrutinised as investors seek to gauge the scope and pace of future Fed policy, the major factor determining current market sentiment.

Foreign exchange markets have been remarkably quiet in the early part of the week as investors awaited Powell’s testimony, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

“It is seriously like people have forgotten the asset class exists, and equities and bitcoin are the beneficiaries,” he said.

At 8.45am the rand was 0.19% weaker at R14.208/$, 0.14% softer at R17.6961/€ and 0.28% down at R15.9385/£. The euro was flat at $1.1217.

Powell’s testimony begins at 4pm SA time, while US Fed minutes from its last meeting are due at 8pm.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil rises after bigger-than-expected decline in US stocks

Supply drops for a fourth consecutive week despite global trade tensions
Markets
3 hours ago

JSE set for mixed start on Wednesday as market awaits Fed clues

Chair Jerome Powell to present to the US congress amid speculation that rates may not be cut
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold edges lower as dollar firms

Markets

Asian stocks in cautious mood ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.