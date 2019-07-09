SA bonds continue to find support despite domestic headwinds

SA bonds weakened slightly on Tuesday afternoon, although they found support in the Treasury’s weekly auction, as markets waited for clarification on the US Federal Reserve’s stance on monetary policy.

The rand was steady against major global currencies, while bonds were only a little way off their best level in a year. Still, the latter continue to find buyers, but domestic risk factors, including the government’s debt burden, constrain the longer-term outlook for these assets, analysts said.

Investors remained less interested in longer-dated bonds during the auction, reflecting uncertainty, said Sasfin Wealth fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema, but the bond auction itself was still well subscribed.

Investor interest in longer-dated bonds has, however, improved a little recently, relative to their shorter-dated counterparts, Chawasema said, adding that the market seems placated for the moment by the government’s promises to deal with Eskom’s debt burden and plans to restructure the utility.

“The risk still remains in how this is going to be implemented, but the fact there are guys sitting around the table discussing it has led to improved confidence,” Chawasema said.