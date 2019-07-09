Opec supply cuts and Middle East tension push oil prices up

London — Oil rose above $64 a barrel on Tuesday as Opec supply cuts and Middle East tensions outweighed the US-China trade dispute that is dragging on the global economy and oil demand.

Opec and its allies last week agreed to extend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent has risen almost 20% in 2019 supported by the pact and also tension in the Middle East, especially concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 38 US cents to $64.49 a barrel by 9.10am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 20c to $57.86.

“Opec and its allies are doing their best to support the market,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

“Oil prices are to hold up reasonably well during coming months or at least they are not to fall out of bed.”