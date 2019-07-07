Market data - July 7 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
In the past decade, there has been a loss of competence and continuity in the affairs of this precious resource, writes Mike Muller
Plea follows an attack on a farm manager in KwaZulu-Natal who has been hospitalised with first degree burns
Lawyers to provide details of plans to take report on judicial review
Concerns rise over expectations of a flood of shares being sold
Waning demand is likely to have taken the edge off the production sector’s performance
Moody’s rationale for downgrading Turkey should be of concern for SA watchers as these are problems that beset SA, one analyst says
Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says he respects the will of the Greek people
The US claim the Women's World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions
Edited by literary supernova Margaret Busby this new book is an immense work showcasing the continent and her voices, best savoured slowly
