World stocks still at 17-month highs ahead of US jobs data

London — World stocks clung to their 17-month highs on Friday and bonds paused after this week’s rally ahead of US jobs data, a gauge that could stoke or temper market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve.

Trade across global markets was expected to remain subdued following the Independence Day holiday in the US on Thursday and ahead of the non-farm payrolls report.

Though European bourses suffered with the pan-region Stoxx 600 slipping 0.3%, dragged lower by the basic resource and industrial goods and services sectors, which both fell more than 1.5%.

The losses came after German data showed industrial orders had fallen far more than expected in May, and a warning from the economy ministry that this sector of Europe’s largest economy was likely to remain weak in the coming months.

A sharp drop in China iron ore futures hit miners.

Tech shares retreated 0.9% after Samsung’s dour forecast showed the impact of US-China trade war on global chip and smartphone markets, sending Infineon, STMicroelectronics and Siltronic as much as 1.5% lower.

US futures pointed to a softer opening for Wall Street as well with E-Minis for the S&P500 at -0.1%.

“Devastating new orders data just undermined any hopes for an industrial rebound. We are starting to lose our optimism,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany. “Combined with the weakest June performance of the labour market since 2002 and disappointing retail sales, today’s new orders wrap up a week to forget for the German economy. The fear factor is back.”