News Leader
WATCH: Rand breaks through R14/$ for the first time since April
05 July 2019 - 13:23
The rand strengthened on Thursday morning to reach its best level since mid-April, with the local currency breaking through the R14/$ mark as markets continue to bet on the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.
Alfonso Esparza from Oanda spoke to Business Day TV about that.
