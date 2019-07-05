Markets

WATCH: Rand breaks through R14/$ for the first time since April

05 July 2019 - 13:23 Business Day TV
The rand strengthened on Thursday morning to reach its best level since mid-April, with the local currency breaking through the R14/$ mark as markets continue to bet on the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon.

Alfonso Esparza from Oanda spoke to Business Day TV about that.

Alfonso Esparza from Oanda spoke to Business Day TV about the factors at play in the rand's recent rally

